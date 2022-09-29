Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Decreases By 42.1%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.33. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $158.73 and a twelve month high of $311.40.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

