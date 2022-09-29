Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Drops By 42.7%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitesco Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of MITI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 132,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.50. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.