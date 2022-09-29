Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Grows By 321.1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Shares of MIELY stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 413,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.54.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.