Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Declines By 21.2%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mogo by 8,726.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Stock Performance

MOGO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. Analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

