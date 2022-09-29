Short Interest in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Expands By 32.0%

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MTRY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRY. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

