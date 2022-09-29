Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 14.2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Myomo Stock Performance
Myomo stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.03.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 65.87%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Myomo Company Profile
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
