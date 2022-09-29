Short Interest in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Expands By 98.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nutriband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.12. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutriband during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

