Short Interest in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Drops By 14.0%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 322,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OMGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other Omega Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

