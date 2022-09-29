Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Rises By 101.4%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 330.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 142,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 55.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 87,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

