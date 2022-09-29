Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Increases By 692.1%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 692.1% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SRSA stock remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. 100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,110. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

