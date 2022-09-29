Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Rises By 64.5%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRT. TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 28,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.