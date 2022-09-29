Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Rises By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 1.7 %

TYOYY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $103.47 and a 52 week high of $249.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.61.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

