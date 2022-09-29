Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Rises By 100.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Taiyo Yuden Trading Up 1.7 %
TYOYY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 202. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $103.47 and a 52 week high of $249.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.61.
About Taiyo Yuden
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiyo Yuden (TYOYY)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.