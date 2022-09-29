Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Declines By 37.0%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TATT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

