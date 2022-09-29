Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Grows By 116.4%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the August 31st total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,224,239 shares of company stock worth $9,140,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 100,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

