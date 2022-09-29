Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Declines By 20.0%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

Green Organic Dutchman stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 52,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 102.72%.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

