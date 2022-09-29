Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Drops By 50.3%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Treasury Wine Estates

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

