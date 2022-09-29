Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Drops By 47.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.9 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSGTF remained flat at $9.12 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lowered Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Articles

