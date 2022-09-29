Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Drops By 50.0%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 17,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,685. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

