Short Interest in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Declines By 25.5%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Turmeric Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 11,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,756. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Turmeric Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMPM. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 495.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Turmeric Acquisition by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 846,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459,693 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

