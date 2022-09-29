Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Rises By 120.9%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,375. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

See Also

