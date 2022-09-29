Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Rises By 24.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $109.47.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $311,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 197.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.