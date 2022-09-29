Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 23.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $140.37 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
