Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Rises By 23.9%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 12 month low of $140.37 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 50.3% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000.

