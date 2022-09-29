Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Drops By 34.6%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,022. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 68.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 343,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

