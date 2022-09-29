Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 135.7%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
CIL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.66. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
