Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 135.7%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CIL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.66. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

