Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Declines By 27.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VIQ Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

VQS stock remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 296,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

