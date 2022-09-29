Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Decreases By 20.9%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 179,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.