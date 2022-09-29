Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Rises By 75.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
