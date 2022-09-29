Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Rises By 75.5%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

