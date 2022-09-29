Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.49.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
