Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.49.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

