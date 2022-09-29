Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIAGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 64191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$850.74 million and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.