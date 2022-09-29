Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.70 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 64191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$850.74 million and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.77.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$176.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

