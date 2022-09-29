Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Holdings Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless comprises about 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 262,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Sierra Wireless

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.