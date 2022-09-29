Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 888 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $129.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $126.90 and a one year high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74.

