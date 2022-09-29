Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $271,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

