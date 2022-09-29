Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading 7% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 24,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 122,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

