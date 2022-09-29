Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.73. 8,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 564,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

