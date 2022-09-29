Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 523,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,266. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

