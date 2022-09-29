Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend
