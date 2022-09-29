SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.63% of SiTime worth $56,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $78,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at $67,467,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,204. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $4.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. 1,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

