Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.81

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 12066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 660,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

