Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.