Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sizzle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SZZL remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Sizzle Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

