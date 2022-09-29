Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in September

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKSBF remained flat at $13.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Skanska AB has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.90.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

