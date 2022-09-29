SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

