SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.80

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 1591241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.