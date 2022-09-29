Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Purchases A$59,460.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) insider Mark Compton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$29.73 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,460.00 ($41,580.42).

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Final dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 5th. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.