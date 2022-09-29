South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
NYSE SJI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 821,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,906. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More
