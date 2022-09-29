South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

NYSE SJI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 821,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,906. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.85 million. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries

About South Jersey Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after acquiring an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,899,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.