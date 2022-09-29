Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,822 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 599.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IBB traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.96. 111,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,592. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $164.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.23.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

