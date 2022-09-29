Southern Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 59,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.