Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,583 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

