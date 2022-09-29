S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $311.80

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $311.80 and last traded at $312.08, with a volume of 44968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

