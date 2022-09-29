SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.19 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

